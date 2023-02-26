1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.95%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.