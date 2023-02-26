1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 54,650 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,650 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

