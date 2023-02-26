1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.