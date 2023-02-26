1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 223,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,203,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 893,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

