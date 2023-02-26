1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of The Taiwan Fund worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TWN opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

