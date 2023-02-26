1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.81% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

