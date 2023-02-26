1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 72,000 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust makes up 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.59 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

