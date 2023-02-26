15,257 Shares in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.05% of LL Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE LL opened at $5.26 on Friday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LL Flooring Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.