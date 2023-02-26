140 Summer Partners LP Invests $19.52 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,518,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 4.0% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

