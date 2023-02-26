12 West Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of TECH opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

