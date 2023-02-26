12 West Capital Management LP Has $79.78 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,869 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up approximately 7.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Toast worth $79,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toast by 38.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast Stock Performance

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,924,190 shares of company stock valued at $72,999,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

