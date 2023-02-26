11 Capital Partners LP Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284,116 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 5.7% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

