ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $398,419.10 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $398,419.10 and approximately $5.30 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00194327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.