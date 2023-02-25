Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 1.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.90 ($40.32) and last traded at €38.50 ($40.96). 807,081 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.11 ($41.61).

Zalando Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.46. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

