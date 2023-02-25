Zacks Investment Management Sells 521 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.34. 987,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

