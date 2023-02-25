Zacks Investment Management Sells 464,689 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,689 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.38. 2,517,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.