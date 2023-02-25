Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,939 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.30. 8,523,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,394. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

