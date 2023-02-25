Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

