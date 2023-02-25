Zacks Investment Management Invests $7.89 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 12,278,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,799,106. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

