Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 1,854,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,156. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.