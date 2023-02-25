Zacks Investment Management Has $18.88 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.93 on Friday, reaching $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

