Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $665.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $640.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.