Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 279,080 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

