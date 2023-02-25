Xebra Brands Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th (OTC:XBRAF)

Shares of Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th.
Xebra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTC XBRAF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Xebra Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Xebra Brands Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xebra Brands (XBRAF)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Xebra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.