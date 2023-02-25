Xebra Brands Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th (OTC:XBRAF)

Shares of Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th.

Xebra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTC XBRAF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Xebra Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Xebra Brands Company Profile

Xebra Brands Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, design, and delivery of cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis infused beverages, including seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, and energy and sport drinks; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

