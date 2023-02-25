Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $301.54 or 0.01311594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $77.95 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,803,476 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

