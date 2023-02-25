WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297.41 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $297.41 million and approximately $9.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.01316821 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013894 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033426 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.01635877 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001190 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02975582 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $445.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

