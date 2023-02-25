WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 303,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.