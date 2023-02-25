WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
WideOpenWest Stock Performance
Shares of WOW stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 303,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.