WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $69.88 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $69.88 million and approximately $695,241.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,533,250 coins and its circulating supply is 764,065,483 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

