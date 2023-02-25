Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $100.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.38.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
