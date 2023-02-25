Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $100.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

