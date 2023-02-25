Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 641,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,608. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

