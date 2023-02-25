Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.
Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:WBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 641,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,608. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.