Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.30.

W stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

