Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,355. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

