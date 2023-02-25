Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,194,288 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.