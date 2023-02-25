Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $52.97 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,198,301 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

