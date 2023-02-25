Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,198,302 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.