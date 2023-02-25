Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.44 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $2.26 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

