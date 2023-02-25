Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.39. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 17,779 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

