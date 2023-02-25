Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.39. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 17,779 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.