Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Vow ASA Price Performance
Vow ASA stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Vow ASA has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.53.
