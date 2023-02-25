Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,199. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

