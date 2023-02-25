Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,847 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

