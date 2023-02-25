Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.55. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

