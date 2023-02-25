Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.