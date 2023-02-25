Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,728,868 shares of company stock valued at $47,132,829. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.