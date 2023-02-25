Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Howard Horn Sells 2,248 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $58,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Howard Horn sold 2,424 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $61,302.96.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 10.9 %

VIR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.