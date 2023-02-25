Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.68.

VIPS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

