Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

