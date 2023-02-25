VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:VICI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,547. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of VICI Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
