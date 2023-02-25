VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $502,776.17 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $502,776.17 and $19.59 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

