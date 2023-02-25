Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 37,139 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

