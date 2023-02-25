Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.